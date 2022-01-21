By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A new study led by a pediatrician at UPMC Children's Hospital found that children can develop neurological symptoms from COVID.
The study looked at how COVID affects the brain and nervous system. They found 44 percent of children who were hospitalized from COVID developed neurological problems such as headaches, seizures and altered mental status.
They say it shows that COVID can occasionally cause serious illness in kids.
"Not trying to sound an alarm bell for kids in general. We're just trying to bring to light that these kinds of symptoms and complications can occur in children," said lead author Dr. Ericka Fink.
The scientists are now studying to see if COVID has lasting effects on children’s health and quality of life after they’re discharged from the hospital.