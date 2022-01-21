BITTER BLASTWarming shelters are open across the region due to dangerously cold temperatures.
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

CROSS CREEK TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) – A man was killed when he crashed into a house in Washington County.

The coroner said 28-year-old Zachary Noga from Avella was driving on Cross Creek Road Thursday when he lost control of his car, traveling down an embankment and hitting a home.

A person driving by saw his car into the house and called 911 around 2:30 p.m.

The cause and manner of his death are pending an autopsy. The coroner said he wasn’t wearing his seat belt.

State police are investigating the crash.