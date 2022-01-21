SCHOOL DELAYS:Some schools are learning remotely or delayed because of the cold.
CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Filed Under:Allentown, Local TV, Loyal Way, Pittsburgh News, Pittsburgh Police, Shooting

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pittsburgh Police are investigating a shooting that took place in the Allentown neighborhood on Thursday night.

READ MORE: Allegheny County Health Department Hosting Walk-Up COVID Testing Sites

They were called to the 800 block of Loyal Way just after 10:00 Thursday night after hearing reports of a gunshot victim.

Once they arrived, they found a victim unresponsive inside of a home.

READ MORE: Consumer Product Safety Commission Issues Recall For More Than 300,000 Pacifiers

The victim was pronounced dead by medics.

No arrests have been made and no suspects have been named.

MORE NEWS: 25-Year-Old Man Arrested, Facing Homicide Charges In Deadly Bellevue Shooting

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details