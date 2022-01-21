By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PINE TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) – There’s a new twist in the Pine-Richland football coach saga.

Former coach Eric Kasperowicz is dropping both lawsuits he filed against the district and school officials after his contract wasn’t renewed.

A statement for Kasperowicz’s attorney Joel Sansone said while Kasperowicz continues to deny allegations of hazing under his watch, he’s withdrawing his lawsuits to “eliminate any impediment” to interviewing for the once again vacant position of head coach.

The high school is looking for a football coach after Steve Campos, who took over for Kasperowicz last season, said he was resigning for “lingering health positions.”

“Coach K feels that now is the time for healing” divisions caused to the football team, the district and the community, Sansone said.

The decision not to renew Kasperowicz’s contract last spring prompted public outcry. The coach had led the team to four WPIAL titles and two state championships. Kasperowicz reapplied for the job then, but superintendent Brian Miller vowed the ousted coach wouldn’t be rejoining the football program.

Kasperowicz is now a volunteer assistant coach at Pitt, but Sansone said he’s interested in getting his old job back.