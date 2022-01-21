Are you looking to bring a pet into your home? Local animal shelters are a great place to find a furry companion. So, as part of Furry Tails, I’ll be doing an ongoing feature on adoptable pets from local animal shelters once a week. If you have room in your heart and are looking to bring a lovable ball of fur into your home, maybe one of these guys is meant to be a part of your family!

_____________________________________________________________________________________

Logan

Animal Friends

Animal Friends Pet Profile:

In November, our Humane Society Police Officers rescued 22 cats from a neglectful situation. When they first arrived to Animal Friends, the cats were very shy and preferred not to interact with anyone. Our dedicated staff and volunteers took the time to let the cats open up at their own pace and to date, 11 have found new loving families!

Many more are still with us and spend their days in their own free roam room where they have plenty of space to seek privacy or come out and interact with our staff and volunteers – and each other! We have found that they all love toys and teaser wand play, so interactive play time helps us connect with them. You can enter the room and most will be hiding from sight, but if you sit down and start waving a teaser wand toy, they will slowly come out from all over … under the bench, the carriers and cubbies.

Logan is one of these cats who is ready to find his new loving home. He would do best with experienced cat owners who can be patient with him as he continues to come out of his shell. And, he would prefer to go to a home with another feline sibling who can help to build his confidence. If you are interested in meeting Logan, stop by Animal Friends!

To find out more about how to adopt Logan, visit this link!

If you can help, come to Animal Friends at 562 Camp Horne Road, Pittsburgh, Pa., 15237 or call 412-847-7000. For more information on how you can adopt any of the pets at Animal Friends, visit their website here!

_____________________________________________________________________________________

Molly & Gingerzee

Orphans of the Storm

Orphans of the Storm Pet Profile:

Molly came from a humane seizure. She was very underweight, in need of loving care. She has been with other dogs in a former situation, but because of her living situation would do best as only dog. Out in field walking, once she knows another dog she has done well. Does not want to share her food. Can be aloof when first meets a new person but makes up quickly. Very loving with staff and volunteers she knows. 3/4 years old.

To find out more about how to adopt Molly, visit this link!

Orphans of the Storm Pet Profile:

A nice lady was feeding Gingerzee and brought her to the shelter in hopes of finding an inside home for her. She went to a foster home and has been there since 1/4.

She seems to be young and loves to be with you. Loves attention and to have her head rubbed. She has many toys, but has not played much with them yet.

We are not sure how she is with other cats yet, but she seems rather laid back and would most likely do well with others.

To find out more about how to adopt Ginger, visit this link!

Click the link to learn more about pet adoption at Orphans of the Storm in Kittanning, Armstrong County! Or call them at this number: 724-548-4520.

_____________________________________________________________________________________

Stay tuned animal lovers for more Furry Tails! You can follow me on Twitter at @HeatherLang24