By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A federal judge has ruled that statements made by accused Tree Of Life Synagogue shooter Robert Bowers during and after the shooting can be used at trial.

Bowers’ defense lawyers argued that the statements should be suppressed because he was improperly interrogated.

Judge Donetta Ambrose said that the comments, made spontaneously or in response to police questioning, pertained to public safety.

“The government “has filed a Response in opposition, urging that the statements are properly admissible at trial as either an exception to the rule announced in Miranda, that the statements were made prior to being “in custody,” and thus are outside the purview of Miranda, or because the statements were volunteered and therefore not barred by the Fifth Amendment,” Jude Ambrose wrote in his opinion. “For the reasons set forth below, the motion is denied.”

He added that questions asked by officers at the hospital had a similar purpose.

Bowers defense team headed by attorney Judy Clarke wanted to keep a jury from hearing — 911 transmissions from October 27, 2018.

“Suspect keeps talking about all these Jews need to die. We’re still communicating with him,” a tape says.

Pittsburgh SWAT officers testified that Bowers made unprovoked anti-Semitic statements to them such as, “the Jews are killing our people and our children. I had to do this.”