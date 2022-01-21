SCHOOL DELAYS:Some schools are learning remotely or delayed because of the cold.
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Awards were given out on Thursday night for some of the best local high school football players this past season.

KDKA Radio awarded its Super 7 winners at a ceremony on the North Shore.

One winner was selected from each of the WPIAL’s six classes, as well as from the Pittsburgh City League

More than 112,000 fans voted for the winners.