By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Awards were given out on Thursday night for some of the best local high school football players this past season.
KDKA Radio awarded its Super 7 winners at a ceremony on the North Shore.
One winner was selected from each of the WPIAL’s six classes, as well as from the Pittsburgh City League
Congratulations to the #KDKASuper7 Class of 2021!@KeyMorsillo4@xavier_nelsonn@ValleyBoyJay1@seanfitz50@DevinWhitlock3@cyacamelli@EHeidenreich44#KDKAFridayNightLights@PTWarriors @CrusadersFball @warriors_cv @BVAFootball @SV_ironmen @mtlebofootball @BulldogsPGH @210ths pic.twitter.com/302QG4fc6D
— 100.1 FM and AM 1020 KDKA (@KDKARadio) January 21, 2022
More than 112,000 fans voted for the winners.