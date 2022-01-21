PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The 8th Annual Cool Down for Warmth, powered by Dynegy and benefiting Dollar Energy Fund, will be held as a virtual event on Thursday, January 27, 2022, to raise funds and awareness for local households in need of assistance with their heat-related utility services. Community members wishing to make a donation in support of the cause can do so by calling 1-800-823-WARM between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. or by visiting www.dollarenergy.org/cooldownforwarmth2022.

Once again, ice structures by Mastro Gourmet Ice will be built and carved in Gateway Center and showcased during the 9 a.m. live broadcast on KDKA-TV’s Pittsburgh Today Live (PTL). Due to COVID-19 health and safety concerns, this year’s ice structure will not be open to the public.

“The Cool Down for Warmth has been Dollar Energy Fund’s way of connecting with the community and raising awareness for those in our region who struggle to maintain basic utility services during the winter months,” Dollar Energy Fund CEO Chad Quinn said. “And, since many in our area are struggling to afford the costs associated with keeping their utilities on so their families can be safe and warm in their homes, we are grateful to have the opportunity to continue our outreach efforts on Pittsburgh Today Live. All are welcome to tune into the live broadcast on January 27 to see the Cool Down for Warmth ice structure, learn more about Dollar Energy Fund, and find out how they can help spread the warmth to their neighbors in need.”

All donations, whether made online or over the phone, will receive a dollar-for-dollar match from Dollar Energy Fund’s partnering utility companies, which includes Columbia Gas of Pennsylvania, Duquesne Light Company, Peoples Natural Gas and West Penn Power, A FirstEnergy Company. Funds collected will go directly to support local families who are struggling to restore or maintain basic utility service.

This year’s Cool Down for Warmth event is sponsored by Dynegy, UPMC, Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania, First Commonwealth Bank, and EQT.

Pittsburgh business and community members, including teams from First Energy, PA Bar Association’s Utility Law Section, members of Dollar Energy Fund’s Board of Directors and other supporters, are utilizing an online crowdfunding platform to raise funds in support of the cause. Donations can be made in support of their efforts by visiting https://www.dollarenergy.org/cooldownforwarmth2022.

Since the first Cool Down for Warmth in 2015, $2.1 million has been raised to benefit 6,000 households in western Pennsylvania.

About Dollar Energy Fund, Inc.

Dollar Energy Fund was founded in 1983 and has grown to become the largest hardship fund in Pennsylvania and one of the largest programs of its kind in the United States. Dollar Energy Fund is a 501 (c) 3 organization in the state of Pennsylvania. Since 1983, the organization has provided $230 million in utility assistance grants to more than 762,500 limited-income families and individuals. The organization also assists limited-income households in West Virginia, Ohio, Virginia, Tennessee, Maryland, Louisiana, Texas, Arkansas, Kentucky, California, Connecticut, Indiana, and Nebraska. Individuals interested in contributing to Dollar Energy Fund can do so through their utility bills, by sending donations directly to Box 42329, Pittsburgh, PA 15203 or through the organization’s website. Additional information can be found on Dollar Energy Fund’s website, www.dollarenergy.org.