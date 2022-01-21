By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The family of Barbaro Como will get a half-million-dollar settlement from Port Authority.
According to our news partners at the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, the family of the Pitt student who was hit when crossing DeSoto Street at Fifth Avenue on January 18, 2020 will get $500,000 from Port Authority.
The 20-year-old senior at Pitt was from Chester Springs, Pa., and studying Anthropology.
$500,000 is the maximum liability allowed by the agency under state law.
Meanwhile, the driver in the incident, Shavonne James, pleaded guilty in January 2021 to charges of involuntary manslaughter and recklessly endangering another person. She was sentenced to three years of probation.