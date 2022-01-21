BITTER BLASTWarming shelters are open across the region due to dangerously cold temperatures.
By: Patrick Damp/KDKA-TV

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – It’s always the right time to do the right thing.

That’s what Pittsburgh Police Officer Joshua Stinebaugh thought recently when he decided to be a good neighbor and shovel off the porch and walkway of a resident in Sheraden.

“He didn’t knock on my door and ask if I needed help, he saw it needed to be done, so he did it,” the resident said.

She also told Pittsburgh Public Safety that officers see her in the community and they know that she is undergoing chemotherapy treatments.

So, when the snow moved in this past weekend, dumping several inches across the region, Officer Stinebaugh stopped at her home, unprovoked, and shoveled off her porch, stairs, and walkway to the street.

Full marks to Officer Stinebaugh for showing that Pittsburgh is a place where neighbors take care of one another.