By: Patrick Damp/KDKA-TV

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – It’s always the right time to do the right thing.

That’s what Pittsburgh Police Officer Joshua Stinebaugh thought recently when he decided to be a good neighbor and shovel off the porch and walkway of a resident in Sheraden.

When a Sheraden resident emerged from her house after the recent snowstorm to a clean porch and walkway, she had to check her security camera footage to see who the good neighbor was. It turns out that Zone 6 Officer Joshua Stinebaugh was the man with the shovel. pic.twitter.com/Ivemfeaz1D — Pittsburgh Police (@PghPolice) January 21, 2022

“He didn’t knock on my door and ask if I needed help, he saw it needed to be done, so he did it,” the resident said.

She also told Pittsburgh Public Safety that officers see her in the community and they know that she is undergoing chemotherapy treatments.

So, when the snow moved in this past weekend, dumping several inches across the region, Officer Stinebaugh stopped at her home, unprovoked, and shoveled off her porch, stairs, and walkway to the street.

Full marks to Officer Stinebaugh for showing that Pittsburgh is a place where neighbors take care of one another.