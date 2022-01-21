PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The city of Pittsburgh has started the disciplinary process that could result in the termination of eight officers involved in the death of Jim Rogers, sources tell KDKA.

Rogers was tased several times in October. After being taken to a hospital, he died the next day.

This is the beginning of the process, sources said. The eight officers received disciplinary action reports, which state they violated bureau policies. Sometime next week, the officers will have a hearing to formally have the complaint read against them.

This process was started under former Mayor Bill Peduto and carried on by current Mayor Ed Gainey.

The officers will have a hearing about their conduct, then they will have the right to go before the chief of police. They can appeal any decision to the Public Safety director and appeal further for a neutral arbitrator.

Earlier this month, the Allegheny County Medical Examiner ruled the death to be accidental, but the office added that doesn’t determine if anything was criminal in nature. There is an ongoing investigation.

On Friday in court, a judge denied a motion by the District Attorney’s Office requesting the city hand over their their internal report.

KDKA reached out to both the Bureau of Police and the police union. Both said they can’t comment on disciplinary matters.