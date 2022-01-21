BITTER BLAST
Warming shelters are open across the region due to dangerously cold temperatures.
News Videos
Federal Judge Denies Request From Robert Bowers' Lawyers To Suppress Statements Made After Tree Of Life Shooting
The judge denied the motion that would keep a jury from hearing anti-Semitic statements made by the accused shooter.
Allegheny County Health Department Hosting Walk-Up COVID Testing Sites
Free COVID-19 testing is available through the Allegheny County Health Department today.
Pittsburgh Weather: The Bitter Blast Is Here, How Long Will It Last?
Low temperatures and wind chill will make it feel like we're at or below zero.
Pittsburgh Weather: Temps Will Feel Below Zero Friday Morning
Here comes the cold. As Arctic air continues to drain into the region and our skies begin to clear overnight, we have the set up for frigid temperatures.
KDKA Radio Honors The 'Super 7' High School Football Award Winners
Awards were given out on Thursday night for some of the best local high school football players this past season.
Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin Lift Streaking Penguins Over Senators
Evgeni Malkin and Sidney Crosby scored, and the streaking Pittsburgh Penguins held off the Ottawa Senators 6-4 on Thursday night.
KDKA TV / News Team
10 Tips For Growing Great Houseplants
Pittsburgh Ranked Most Affordable For Renters In Nation
Zillow ranked Pittsburgh number on its 2018 list of the top 10 most affordable markets for renters.
PennDOT, Pa. Turnpike Commission Impose Speed And Vehicle Restrictions Ahead Of Winter Weather
With cold temperatures and precipitation on the way, PennDOT is planning vehicle restrictions across the state.
White House, CDC Monitoring Omicron Variant As Holiday Travel Is Expected To Increase
With holiday travel picking up, the U.S. is considering travel rules with the emergence of the Omicron variant.
PTL Links: Jan. 21, 2022
January 21, 2022 at 9:28 am
Pittsburgh Today Live
PTL
PTL Links
Visit the links below for more on today’s guests & topics:
World of Wheels
Margaux Toast
Valkyrie Donuts
Creatives Drink
Canine Companions
KDKApups on Facebook
Pittsburgh Today Live On Social Media:
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram