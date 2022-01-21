By: Patrick Damp/KDKA-TV

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Singer and entertainer Meat Loaf has died at 74.

According to a statement from his family posted to his official Facebook page, it was announced he had died on Thursday evening.

“Our hearts are broken to announce that the incomparable Meat Loaf passed away tonight surrounded by his wife Deborah, daughters Pearl and Amanda, and close friends,” the statement said. “We know how much he meant to so many of you and we truly appreciate all of the love and support as we move through this time of grief in losing such an inspiring artist and beautiful man. We thank you for your understanding of our need for privacy at this time. From his heart to your souls, don’t ever stop rocking!”

He was born in Texas in 1947 as Marvin Aday and changed his name to Michael.

In the 1960s his career as an actor and musician began before he hit his biggest break in 1977 when his album “Bat Of Hell” was released.

For decades, Meat Loaf appeared in several movies such as “Wayne’s World,” “Fight Club,” and “The Rocky Horror Picture Show” among the dozens he portrayed various roles in.

In 1994, Meat Loaf came to the 412 when the Pirates and Three Rivers Stadium hosted the MLB All-Star Game and sang the National Anthem.

More recently, Meat Loaf sat down for an interview with our news partners at the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette before he would appear at Steel City Con in 2021, saying he did it to interact with fans despite the anxiety.

“I never do anything for the money,” he told Scott Mervis. “I do it so I can continue to communicate with fans and the people that support me. It’s important to communicate with them. I did cameos for the same reason — not for the money, for the opportunity to talk to them.”

Over the span of nearly six decades, Meat Loaf sold more than 65 million albums worldwide, had roles on Broadway, and appeared in more than 50 movies.