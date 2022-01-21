By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The travel industry in Pittsburgh is set to make a comeback this year.
That’s according to a report from the company “Tourism Economics.”
They're forecasting that visitors will spend more than $6 billion in Allegheny County this year.
That’s about 7-percent shy of 2019, which was a record year in Pittsburgh.
More workers will be hired in the tourism and hospitality industries, to the tune of 4,600 jobs, which is once again just shy of the 2019 levels.
Meanwhile, hotel revenue is expected to grow 30-percent from 2021.