PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — We are waking up to the coldest air of the season thus far with lows in the single digits and below zero and wind chills are below zero for pretty much everyone!

We say it repeatedly but it’s too cold for your pets to be outside so don’t forget about them! The record low for the morning is -14 which we won’t see so yes, it’s been colder than this back in 1936.

High pressure will keep the sunshine around today and highs get back to the mid 20s but it’s still below normal. The next chance for snow showers will be Sunday morning through the evening with 1-2″ expected as a clipper system moves through the region.

It stays active through the first part of the week with highs back near normal Monday and Tuesday with lows in the teens and single digits.

Monday there will be another quick round of snow showers along with another wave of snow coming Tuesday.

Altogether we could get an additional 1-2″.

The next big blast of cold air comes Wednesday where, we have sunshine again, but lows will be back in the single digits and possibly even below 0 and highs only in the 20s as January comes to an end.

As of right now, we are 1 degree below normal for the month so it looks like we may end a little bit cooler than average!

