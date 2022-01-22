By: Patrick Damp/KDKA-TV
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The revival of the Pittsburgh Maulers now has a leader.
On Thursday, the head coach of the Maulers was announced during Colin Cowherd’s Fox Sports show, “The Herd.”
Leading the Maulers will be Kirby Wilson.
“He’s coached from junior college and was a football player himself, a defensive back,” Cowherd said during the introduction.
The long-time running backs coach has made several stops in the NFL, including New England, Washington, Tampa Bay, Arizona, Pittsburgh, Minnesota, Cleveland, and Oakland/Las Vegas.
He was also a defensive back and kick returner in the Canadian Football League in 1983 and 1984 for the Winnipeg Blue Bombers and Toronto Argonauts.
The USFL will kick off its 2022 inaugural season on April 16.