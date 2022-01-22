By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Allegheny County Police launched a homicide investigation in Avalon.READ MORE: Firefighters Battle Flames At House In Uniontown
Police say a man was found dead inside a home on Prospect Street around 12:45 this morning.READ MORE: Pittsburgh Weather: Bitter Blast Takes Hold For The Weekend
They say he suffered several gunshot wounds.
There’s no word on any suspects.MORE NEWS: Firefighters Battle Fire, Frigid Cold Temperatures At Rodi Arm Apartments In Penn Hills
Allegheny County Police are asking for anyone with information to contact them.