By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Allegheny County Police launched a homicide investigation in Avalon.

Police say a man was found dead inside a home on Prospect Street around 12:45 this morning.

They say he suffered several gunshot wounds.

There’s no word on any suspects.

Allegheny County Police are asking for anyone with information to contact them.