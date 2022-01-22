By: Patrick Damp/KDKA-TV
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pennsylvanians from Pittsburgh to Punxatawney love their pie.READ MORE: State Police: Truck Carrying 100 Monkeys Crashes On Interstate 80 In Pennsylvania
A recent study from Delighted Cooking found that residents here in the Keystone State love their peach pie.
The study looked at Google Trends from states across the U.S. between January 2021 and January 2022 and found that Pennsylvania and Ohio were big on peach pie.READ MORE: Passenger Brings Loaded Firearm In Bag To Pittsburgh International Airport Security Checkpoint
Meanwhile, our mountaineer friends in West Virginia were big fans of pumpkin pie.
With January 22 being recognized as National Pie Day and 90% of Americans agreeing on a simple pleasure in life is a nice slice of pie, what better way to celebrate than to head to Giant Eagle and grab a peach pie?MORE NEWS: Police: Don’t Approach Lab Monkey Missing After Crash
You can check out the full study and findings at this link!