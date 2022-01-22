By: Patrick Damp/KDKA-TV
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – "Big Z" is coming up to the big squad.
The Penguins announced on Saturday night they have recalled forward Radim Zorhorna from the taxi squad.
Zohorna has played in four games for Pittsburgh so far this year, scoring a goal and an assist.
He also has recorded five goals and five assists in 23 games for the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins.
In 12 career NHL games, Zohorna keeps his evenly-balanced stat line together, scoring a total of three goals and three assists for six points.
Last year was Zohorna's first professional season in North America, splitting time with both Pittsburgh and Wilkes-Barre/Scranton.
The Penguins are set to start a six-game homestand tomorrow afternoon at 1:00 against the Winnipeg Jets at PPG Paints Arena.