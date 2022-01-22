BITTER BLASTWarming shelters are open across the region due to dangerously cold temperatures.
CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Filed Under:NHL, Pittsburgh Penguins, Pittsburgh Sports, Radim Zohorna

By: Patrick Damp/KDKA-TV

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – “Big Z” is coming up to the big squad.

READ MORE: Sidney Crosby’s 15th Hat Trick Leads Penguins Over Blue Jackets 5-2

The Penguins announced on Saturday night they have recalled forward Radim Zorhorna from the taxi squad.

Zohorna has played in four games for Pittsburgh so far this year, scoring a goal and an assist.

READ MORE: Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin Lift Streaking Penguins Over Senators

He also has recorded five goals and five assists in 23 games for the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins.

In 12 career NHL games, Zohorna keeps his evenly-balanced stat line together, scoring a total of three goals and three assists for six points.

Last year was Zohorna’s first professional season in North America, splitting time with both Pittsburgh and Wilkes-Barre/Scranton.

MORE NEWS: 9 Pittsburgh Penguins Games Rescheduled

The Penguins are set to start a six-game homestand tomorrow afternoon at 1:00 against the Winnipeg Jets at PPG Paints Arena.