By: Patrick Damp/KDKA-TV

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – When the Steelers kick off the 2022 season this fall, they’ll have a new defensive coordinator at the helm.

“It is an emotional day as I announce I am retiring from my football coaching career,” said Keith Butler in a statement released by the Steelers. “I have spent every year since 1990 as a coach in the NFL and the NCAA, but the time is right for me to walk away after a successful career both playing and coaching the game I love.”

The team’s defensive coordinator made the retirement official on Saturday evening.

“I want to thank the Rooney Family, Bill Cowher, Mike Tomlin, and all the coaches and players that I have been involved with over my entire coaching career,” his statement continued. “I look forward to spending more time with my family, whom have been so supportive of me throughout the years. I wish nothing but the best to the Pittsburgh Steelers, and I will be cheering them on during my retirement.”

Butler was part of Super Bowl wins in Pittsburgh in Super Bowl 40 as well as Super Bowl 43.

He was the team’s linebackers coach from 2003 to 2014 and then took over as coordinator in 2015.

He was also a member of the Seattle Seahawks as a player between 1978 and 1987 where he recorded 813 tackles, eight interceptions, and four sacks.