PENN HILLS (KDKA) — It’s still a very active scene at Rodi Arms Apartments on Rodi Road — crews have been battling this fire for hours in the frigid temperatures.

The Penn Hills Fire Marshal tells us the fire started after someone started cooking and left it unattended.

Listening to scanner chatter about the fire — at one point this morning crews had left the scene thinking it was out — but got called back because it started again.

From the looks of it — the main portion of this fire has taken out the roof of the apartment building.

The fire marshal says — at least four tenants have been displaced because of it.

While they wait to see what becomes of their homes — a Port Authority bus is being used as a warming shelter.

No injuries have been reported.

And crews had to cut the power off in the area, so they’ve opened up a warming center for families affected at the Penn Hills Senior Center on Jefferson Road.

Power should be back on now, but it could take some time to get it running again in homes.