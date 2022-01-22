BITTER BLASTWarming shelters are open across the region due to dangerously cold temperatures.
Since the man had a concealed carry permit, county police will not file charges.
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Allegheny County Police were called to Pittsburgh International Airport this morning after a passenger brought a loaded firearm to the main security checkpoint.

The TSA called police after discovering the 9mm handgun in the passenger’s backpack at the checkpoint.

Police say that the 23-year-old man from West Virginia does have a valid concealed carry permit, so no charges are expected to be filed.

Passengers can face up to tens of thousands of dollars in fines for bringing firearms to checkpoints.