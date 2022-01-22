By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Allegheny County Police were called to Pittsburgh International Airport this morning after a passenger brought a loaded firearm to the main security checkpoint.READ MORE: Police: Don’t Approach Lab Monkey Missing After Crash
The TSA called police after discovering the 9mm handgun in the passenger’s backpack at the checkpoint.READ MORE: Pa. Public Health Officials Push For People To Get Flu Vaccine As Cases Rise In The State
Police say that the 23-year-old man from West Virginia does have a valid concealed carry permit, so no charges are expected to be filed.MORE NEWS: Trial Set For Pa., W.Va. Men In Assault Of Capitol Officer Who Died
Passengers can face up to tens of thousands of dollars in fines for bringing firearms to checkpoints.