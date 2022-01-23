WINTER WEATHERAdvisory now in effect
CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Filed Under:Charity Hockey Game, Local TV, Pittsburgh Firefighters, PPG Paints Arena

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh firefighters took on their counterparts from Baltimore in a charity hockey game Saturday afternoon.

READ MORE: Rochester Manor And Villa Dealing With Heating Issues Amid Cold Temperatures

It was held at PPG Paints Arena.

All proceeds were donated to the family of Lee Weber.

READ MORE: All 100 Lab Monkeys Accounted For After Several Escaped Crash

He was a Pittsburgh firefighter who drowned in Lake Erie — while on a family vacation last summer.

“It’s wonderful we have all these people come out today,” Ralph Sicuro, President Of Pittsburgh Firefighters Local Number 1, said. “We hope we’re able to give it back to the community as well.”

MORE NEWS: People In Zelienople See 'Light Pillars' In The Night Sky

While Pittsburgh’s firefighters won the game handily 12-2, it was really the family of Lee Weber that won today.