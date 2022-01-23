By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh firefighters took on their counterparts from Baltimore in a charity hockey game Saturday afternoon.READ MORE: Rochester Manor And Villa Dealing With Heating Issues Amid Cold Temperatures
It was held at PPG Paints Arena.
All proceeds were donated to the family of Lee Weber.READ MORE: All 100 Lab Monkeys Accounted For After Several Escaped Crash
He was a Pittsburgh firefighter who drowned in Lake Erie — while on a family vacation last summer.
“It’s wonderful we have all these people come out today,” Ralph Sicuro, President Of Pittsburgh Firefighters Local Number 1, said. “We hope we’re able to give it back to the community as well.”MORE NEWS: People In Zelienople See 'Light Pillars' In The Night Sky
While Pittsburgh’s firefighters won the game handily 12-2, it was really the family of Lee Weber that won today.