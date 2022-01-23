By: KDKA-TV News Staff
BETHEL PARK (KDKA) — The battle against childhood cancer made its way to a local basketball court Saturday night.
The fourth annual Joey Fabus Memorial Tournament held at Bethel Park High School.
The girls basketball team and the cheerleaders joining other volunteers to raise money and awareness.
Joey was an 8-year-old boy who died in 2015 from an incurable brain cancer called DIPG.
He was sworn in as an honorary Bethel Park Police officer before his death.
His parents created the foundation to fund research efforts and help other families.