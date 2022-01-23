By: KDKA-TV News Staff
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
The answer is very simple.
These light pillars occur in very cold temperatures, like what we saw yesterday morning.
Lights on the surface are reflected upward by the ice crystals, which create the pillar.