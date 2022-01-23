By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Mark Cuban, born and raised in Pittsburgh, has launched a new business aimed at keeping prescription drugs affordable.
According to Forbes, the Mark Cuban Cost Plus Drugs Company will buy generic drugs directly from the manufacturers to avoid mark up and middle men.
However, the company doesn't process insurance claims and requires customers to pay out of pocket.
They say the costs are lower than most deductible and copay requirements.