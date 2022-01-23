By: KDKA-TV News Staff
KISKI TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — Police are searching for a missing and endangered woman in Kiski Township this morning.READ MORE: People In Zelienople See 'Light Pillars' In The Night Sky
Robin Bohannon, 36, of Clymer in Indiana County was first reported missing from a home along State Route 156 around 1:30 a.m. Sunday.
Investigators say she “walked into the woods along State Route 156 in Kiski Township” and has not been seen since.
READ MORE: Police: Female Victim Killed After Being Struck By Car, Male Victim Shot In The Head
Bohannon is described as being 5’0 tall, weighing 125 pounds and having blonde hair and blue eyes.
She was last seen wearing a t-shirt and jeans.
Rescue bloodhounds are being used to help the search, and multiple police departments, including state police, are involved.MORE NEWS: Pittsburgh Weather: 1-3 Inches Of Snow Expected As Winter Weather Advisory Takes Effect
Anyone with information about Bohannon’s whereabouts is asked to contact Kiski Township Police.