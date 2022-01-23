WINTER WEATHERAdvisory now in effect
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

ROCHESTER (KDKA) — In Rochester, people in the Rochester Manor and Villa complained to KDKA that the building has been without heat since Friday.

The facility’s regional operations director says they’re dealing with boiler issues and are taking steps to fix the problems.

They say residents are being checked by medical staff to ensure everyone is safe and healthy.

Temporary heating equipment is reportedly being brought in, among other measures.