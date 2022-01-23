SHERADEN (KDKA) — A woman is dead, and a man had to be taken to the hospital after a shooting in Sheraden.

Pittsburgh Police responded to a Shotspotter alert around 5:40 a.m. Sunday on Minton Street.

When they arrived, they found an unresponsive woman who had been hit by a car in the street, and medics attempted to revive her.

She was eventually pronounced dead, according to police.

Police added that during the course of the same investigation, they were called to the Sunoco gas station in Esplen for a man who had been shot in the head.

The victim, who was in stable condition, went to the hospital to have his injury assessed.

He told police that he was shot in Sheraden.

The connection between these two incidents is still unclear.

Police report that the man and the woman are the only victims in this investigation, and that an investigation is still ongoing.