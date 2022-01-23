By: Michael Guise/KDKA-TV News

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Hershey Bears fans have their own unique spot in the record books.

Hershey, the Washington Capitals’ American Hockey League affiliate, hosted its annual “Teddy Bear Toss” game on Saturday at the Giant Center, and the fans put on a show.

The fans tossed 52,341 stuffed animals onto the ice after the Bears’ first goal of the game from Axel Jonsson-Fjallby. The record-setting showing from the crowd led to a 45-minute delay due to cleanup, according to TheAHL.com.

The fans smashed the previous record of 45,650 stuffed animals from 2019. The event was not held in 2020 or 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but toy drives were still organized for the community, Hershey said.

Tonight, we BREAK our own record! The 2022 @GiantFoodStores Teddy Bear Toss has produced a grand total of 52,341 stuffed animals! THANK YOU! #TeddyBearTossHershey #HersheyBearsCares pic.twitter.com/0WUEYd6ULy — Hershey Bears (@TheHersheyBears) January 23, 2022

More than 25 Hershey-area organizations will receive the stuffed animals, the Bears said. This year’s toss was the 20th event in team history, and the club estimates it has collected more than 300,000 stuffed animals since 2001.

The Bears beat the Hartford Wolf Pack 5-0.