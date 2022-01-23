WINTER WEATHERAdvisory now in effect
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Crews are currently responding to a vehicle fire along westbound I-376.

A shoulder is closed after a lane had been restricted.

Vehicle camera footage from the scene shows that multiple emergency services are on the site.

(Photo Credit: 511PA)

Dispatchers told KDKA no one was injured in the fire.

