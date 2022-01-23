By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Crews are currently responding to a vehicle fire along westbound I-376.READ MORE: Joey Fabus Memorial Classic Raises Money And Awareness For Cancer Research
A shoulder is closed after a lane had been restricted.
UPDATE: Vehicle fire on I-376 westbound at Mile Post: 66.0. There is a shoulder closed.
— 511PA Pittsburgh (@511PAPittsburgh) January 23, 2022
Vehicle fire on I-376 westbound at Mile Post: 66.0. There is a lane restriction.
— 511PA Pittsburgh (@511PAPittsburgh) January 23, 2022
Vehicle camera footage from the scene shows that multiple emergency services are on the site.READ MORE: Mark Cuban Launches Online Pharmacy Offering Generic Drugs At Affordable Prices
Dispatchers told KDKA no one was injured in the fire.MORE NEWS: Victim In Deadly Avalon Shooting Identified
Stay With KDKA.com For More Details