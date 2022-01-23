By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Apple AirTags allow you to track things that you are always misplacing.READ MORE: Child Injured After Driver Crashes Into Home In McKeesport
People place them on their keys, wallet, and other accessories to have peace of mind.READ MORE: Pittsburgh Public Schools: Oliver Citywide Academy To Take 'Trauma-Informed Approach' Following Deadly Shooting Outside School
But what do you do if you get an alert that one is tracking you? You have many options, according to Apple.MORE NEWS: Pittsburgh Weather: 1-2 Inches Of Snow Expected Across Western Pennsylvania On Monday
Click here for more.