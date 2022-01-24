By: KDKA-TV News Staff

BUTLER, Pa. (KDKA) — A second suspect is in custody in connection with last week’s shooting outside of Clearview Mall.

Damien Blystone, 19, surrendered to police on Monday and was arraigned.

He is charged with terroristic threats, simple assault, reckless endangerment, drug possession and gun violations for a shooting in the parking lot of the Butler County mall.

Damian Blystone has turned himself in and has been arraigned. He is currently lodged in the Butler County Jail. https://t.co/2VEC4c9p6c — Trooper Black (@PSPTroopDPIO) January 24, 2022

Last week, police also arrested 24-year-old Carlos Gonzalez-Carril for shooting Blystone, along with 21-year-old Ryan Ehrman and a juvenile male. Gonzalez-Carril is charged with attempted homicide.

Police say it started last Tuesday evening when Gonzalez-Carril got into an argument with Blystone and the other two young men inside the Rural King. It then spilled out into the mall parking lot. Police paperwork says both groups flashed guns before getting into their cars.

More than 20 gunshots were fired in the parking lot, state police said.

Blystone and the other two young men went back inside the store after being injured. They were eventually taken to a local hospital for treatment.