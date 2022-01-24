By KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Local Democrats are looking for the candidate who will finish out Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey's term in the State House.
The Allegheny County Democratic Committee has planned a nomination meeting for Feb. 5.
That nominee will be the favorite to complete Gainey's term, representing Pittsburgh's East End and Wilkinsburg.
Gainey was sworn in this month as Pittsburgh’s first Black mayor and 61st overall.
Candidates who want to apply need to submit their letters of intent and filing fees by Feb. 1. Interested parties should include their name, address, phone number and email address.
Anyone with questions about the process can call (412) 481-5646.