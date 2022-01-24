By: KDKA-TV News Staff
GERMAN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) — A home in Fayette County has been destroyed following an early morning fire.
The fire broke out around 2:30 a.m. in German Township along Old Route 21 near Bobbish Farm Road.
Firefighters say two people lived inside the home.
One of the people was inside the home at the time the fire started, and they were able to safely escape.
The Pennsylvania State Police Fire Marshal has been called to investigate the cause of the fire.
