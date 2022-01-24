SCHOOL DELAYS:A number of school districts have issued winter-weather related delays.
CBS News PittsburghWatch Now
Firefighters say two people lived inside the home.
Filed Under:Fayette County, German Township, House Fire, Local News, Local TV

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

GERMAN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) — A home in Fayette County has been destroyed following an early morning fire.

The fire broke out around 2:30 a.m. in German Township along Old Route 21 near Bobbish Farm Road.

(Photo Credit: KDKA Photojournalist Brian Smithmyer)

Firefighters say two people lived inside the home.

One of the people was inside the home at the time the fire started, and they were able to safely escape.

The Pennsylvania State Police Fire Marshal has been called to investigate the cause of the fire.

Stay with KDKA for more on this developing story.