By John P. Wise/KDKA-TV

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Kid Rock and Foreigner are coming to Star Lake this summer.

The Pavilion at Star Lake announced the Aug. 6 show on its Twitter account Monday morning.

Presale tickets will be available via LiveNation beginning Thursday at 10 a.m.

Tickets will then be available to the general public Friday at 10 a.m.

Kid Rock is slated to kick off his 25-city “Bad Reputation” tour April 6 in Evansville, Ind.

In addition to Foreigner, Grand Funk Railroad and Jason Bonham will open for Kid Rock at other shows.

The Star Lake concert is on a Saturday; Kid Rock will play the night before at the Blossom Music Center near Cleveland.

Below is a list of the full tour from Kid Rock’s Twitter account: