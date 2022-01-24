By John P. Wise/KDKA-TV
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Kid Rock and Foreigner are coming to Star Lake this summer.
The Pavilion at Star Lake announced the Aug. 6 show on its Twitter account Monday morning.
JUST ANNOUNCED: Kid Rock is bringing his Bad Reputation Tour to the Pavilion at Star Lake on Saturday, August 6 with special guests Foreigner! Presale tickets are available Thursday at 10 am with our code FRONTROW:
— The Pavilion at Star Lake (@Pav_StarLake) January 24, 2022
Presale tickets will be available via LiveNation beginning Thursday at 10 a.m.
Tickets will then be available to the general public Friday at 10 a.m.
Kid Rock is slated to kick off his 25-city “Bad Reputation” tour April 6 in Evansville, Ind.
In addition to Foreigner, Grand Funk Railroad and Jason Bonham will open for Kid Rock at other shows.
The Star Lake concert is on a Saturday; Kid Rock will play the night before at the Blossom Music Center near Cleveland.
Below is a list of the full tour from Kid Rock’s Twitter account:
Bad Reputation Tour with special guests you don't want to miss!
— KidRock (@KidRock) January 24, 2022