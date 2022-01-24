By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Penguins forward Teddy Blueger is recovering after jaw surgery.
Blueger fractured his jaw after he was hit against the glass by Jets defenseman Brendan Dillon during the first period of Sunday's game.
The surgery was successfully performed by surgeons at UPMC Presbyterian Hospital.
The team expects Blueger to be sidelined for six to eight weeks.
The Pens continue their six-game homestand on Tuesday night against the Coyotes.