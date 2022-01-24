By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Public School police officers found a gun outside of Westinghouse Academy Monday morning by following footprints left in the snow, officials said.
The footprints lead police behind a home on North Murtland Avenue, a school spokesperson said. The gun was in an alleyway.
A student was seen in that area before they went inside the school, the school spokesperson said. However, that student was never seen in possession of the gun.
Pittsburgh police officers were also called out for the investigation.
No one has been arrested or detained at this point.
