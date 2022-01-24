WINTER WEATHERWinter Weather Advisory for I-80 corridor and Ridges until 7 a.m. Tuesday.
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Public School police officers found a gun outside of Westinghouse Academy Monday morning by following footprints left in the snow, officials said.

The footprints lead police behind a home on North Murtland Avenue, a school spokesperson said. The gun was in an alleyway.

A student was seen in that area before they went inside the school, the school spokesperson said. However, that student was never seen in possession of the gun.

(Photo Credit: Aaron Sledge/KDKA)

Pittsburgh police officers were also called out for the investigation.

No one has been arrested or detained at this point.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.