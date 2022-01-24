PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for northern and eastern parts of our region, but we will all see snowfall through the rest of the day.

The advisory covers the snowy I-80 corridor and the ridges from 1 p.m. to 7 a.m. Tuesday.

The time of particular concern for those areas is the Monday evening commute, the National Weather Service said.

Due to the potentially hazardous conditions, PennDOT has put “Tier 1” vehicle restrictions in place on I-80 from I-79 to I-99.

Under Tier 1 restrictions, the following vehicles are not permitted on affected roadways:

• Tractors without trailers;

• Tractors towing unloaded or lightly loaded enclosed trailers, open trailers or tank trailers;

• Tractors towing unloaded or lightly loaded tandem trailers;

• Enclosed cargo delivery trucks that meet the definition of a CMV;

• Passenger vehicles (cars, SUV’s, pickup trucks, etc.) towing trailers;

• Recreational vehicles/motorhomes;

• School buses, commercial buses and motor coaches not carrying chains or Alternate Traction Devices (ATD’s); and

• Motorcycles.

Expect 1-3” generally, with 2-4” possible along I-80 and into the Laurel Highlands and Ridges, KDKA Meteorologist Kristin Emery said.

Snow will taper off by the wee hours of Tuesday morning and after that, the temperature will plunge.

A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for the I 80 corridor and the ridges from 1 PM today until 7 AM tomorrow. This was issued with specific concern for the evening commute, when most of the snow will fall. Please travel with care, especially along the I 80 corridor. pic.twitter.com/KqLzlJ0ZFx — NWS Pittsburgh (@NWSPittsburgh) January 24, 2022

Expect lows in the single digits by Wednesday morning and near zero Thursday morning before we start to warm a bit toward the weekend.

After today’s snow, we will stay generally dry for most of the rest of the week.

