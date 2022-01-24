WINTER WEATHERWinter Weather Advisory for I-80 corridor and Ridges until 7 a.m. Tuesday.
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – President Joe Biden will visit Pittsburgh Friday.

The president will travel to Pittsburgh to talk about strengthening the nation’s supply chains, revitalizing manufacturing and creating union jobs through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, according to a White House press release.

Biden signed the $1 trillion infrastructure bill into law in November.

Details on the president’s visit were limited, but the White House Press Office says more information will be released later.