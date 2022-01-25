By: KDKA-TV News Staff

CORAOPOLIS, Pa. (KDKA) – The case is moving forward against a man accused of trying to abduct a 9-year-old girl at her bus stop earlier this month in Coraopolis.

All charges against William Gorring, including aggravated assault and unlawful restraint, were held for court Tuesday.

The girl told KDKA a stranger grabbed her from behind as she watched her bus begin to drive up the hill. Instead of panicking, she said she stayed focused, made eye contact with the bus driver and dropped to the ground to try to break free. Gorring ran off when the bus driver called out the girl’s name. Her description helped police catch him an hour later.

Dozens came out to support the girl outside of Tuesday’s hearing.

Police said Gorring admitted to it, saying he wanted to hurt the little girl, but she got away.

He remains in jail without bond.

