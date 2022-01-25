WINTER WEATHERBitter blast prompts opening of local warming centers
By Royce Jones
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Family and friends gathered to remember a woman killed in Sheraden over the weekend.

On Sunday, Ashley Roberts was shot and hit by a car in the 300 block of Minton Street.

“They just left her there,” said the victim’s mother, Missy Rourke. “They just left her and ran her over. I mean, how do you just shoot somebody and run them over afterward?”

Roberts’ sister and mom told KDKA-TV that they learned of the deadly shooting after recognizing her car on the news. On Tuesday, they came back to the scene of the crime for a candlelight vigil to celebrate Roberts’ life and show support for her four children.

“It really kills me,” Rourke said. “I’m dying inside, but I’m trying to stay strong for them.”

“She was well-loved, not only by her family and friends but also the McKees Rocks community itself,” said Brandee Roberts, Ashley’s sister. “My nephew has been playing football since he was 6 years old. He’s 17 now.”

But these friends and family members also want answers. The person responsible for Ashley’s death has not yet been caught.

“Give yourself up,” Rourke said. “Just be a man and do it. I don’t know what else to say.”