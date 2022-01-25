By: Mike Darnay/KDKA-TV
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A Pennsylvania lawmaker is introducing new legislation aimed at keeping Apple AirTags from being used maliciously.
Representative John Galloway, a Democrat serving Bucks County, is proposing for the Pennsylvania crimes code to be updated to prohibit the tracking of locations or belongings of others without their consent.
Apple AirTags were first released last year and are designed to keep track of personal items, but the product has come under criticism after being used to track individuals by placing them on vehicles and inside purses or coat pockets.
The legislation is expected to be formally introduced in the House soon.