By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Alma Speed Fox, an icon of the Civil Rights Movement in Pittsburgh, has died at the age of 98.

She became involved with the Pittsburgh branch of the NAACP in the 1950s and participated in nearly every march held at Freedom Corner.

She also served on the Pittsburgh Human Relations Commission, among several other Pittsburgh-based organizations like Freedom Unlimited and Gwen’s Girls.

In October of 2018, she was presented with a key to the city.

Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey tweeted his condolences to Fox’s family.

“My deepest condolences to the family & friends of Alma ‘Speed’ Fox. She is a Civil Rights Icon who helped to transform the City of Pittsburgh. We Love You.”

CommUnity Good Morning 🌞

My deepest condolences to the family & friends of Alma “Speed” Fox. She is a Civil Rights Icon who helped to transform the City of Pittsburgh. We Love You ❤️ pic.twitter.com/lFfSZJfu4r — Ed Gainey (@gainey_ed) January 25, 2022

Fox spent her life fighting for equal rights for the Black community and her legacy will live on in all the organizations she worked with over the years.