By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Penguins Jason Zucker is week-to-week after he had core muscle surgery.

Zucker underwent successful core muscle injury repair, GM Ron Hextall announced Tuesday.

The procedure was done by a surgeon in Philadelphia.

Zucker, who had been out since the beginning of the month, was just been activated last week from long-term injured reserve.

Now the team said he’ll be sidelined again on a week-to-week basis. The Pens will have a more accurate timeframe for his recovery in the coming days.

The Penguins also just lost forward Teddy Blueger after he had surgery on his fractured jaw.