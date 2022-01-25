By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The principal of Brashear High School has been placed on administrative leave following a violent incident among students last week that sent one teen to the hospital.READ MORE: Brashear High School Student Charged In Fight That Sent Teen To Hospital
The principal is on “non-disciplinary paid administrative leave pending a District review of last Friday’s incident,” a Pittsburgh Public Schools spokesperson said.
JUST IN: Pittsburgh Public Schools Confirms the principal of Brashear HS has been placed on “Non-disciplinary paid administrative leave pending a District review of last Friday’s incident.” @KDKA
— Chris Hoffman (@NewsmanChris) January 25, 2022
The disturbing fight captured on video last Friday shows a student throwing the 17-year-old victim to the ground and stomping on his head repeatedly. The alleged attacker is facing aggravated assault charges.READ MORE: Student Hospitalized After Fight At Brashear High School
Cell phone video of the incident shows another student down on the ground in what appears to be a headlock by a teacher.
Pittsburgh Public Schools police are handling the investigation.MORE NEWS: Bomb Squad Called To Brashear High School For Suspicious Package
Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.