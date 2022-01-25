CBS News PittsburghWatch Now
Pittsburgh Public Schools confirms the principal is on "non-disciplinary paid administrative leave pending a District review of last Friday’s incident."
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The principal of Brashear High School has been placed on administrative leave following a violent incident among students last week that sent one teen to the hospital.

The principal is on “non-disciplinary paid administrative leave pending a District review of last Friday’s incident,” a Pittsburgh Public Schools spokesperson said.

The disturbing fight captured on video last Friday shows a student throwing the 17-year-old victim to the ground and stomping on his head repeatedly. The alleged attacker is facing aggravated assault charges.

Cell phone video of the incident shows another student down on the ground in what appears to be a headlock by a teacher.

Pittsburgh Public Schools police are handling the investigation.

