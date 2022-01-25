SCHOOL DELAYS:A number of school districts have issued winter-weather related delays.
Filed Under:Local News, Local TV, Malajsha Mollett, Pittsburgh Dilworth, Pittsburgh Public Schools

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A Pittsburgh Public Schools student can now add author to her list of accomplishments.

Malajsha Mollett is an honor roll student at Pittsburgh Dilworth.

The district posted on social media, saying they are proud of her for releasing her book titled ‘The Football Girl.’

The book is about a young girl who overcomes adversity while trying to play a male-dominated sport.

If you’re interested in buying the book for your kids, click here.