PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Yesterday was the dawning of a new era here at KDKA, especially in the weather department.

We started a new more focused initiative on what’s most important to you when it comes to the weather. We are rebranding ourselves First Alert Weather.

So what does that mean to you? It means we will still be bringing you the most accurate forecast possible. A forecast that will highlight the biggest weather stories and make sure we tell you what we know when we know it.

We will put emphasis on words like alert when storms and impactful weather are heading our way. When dangerous weather is impacting you, we will take action to make sure you know the latest on what is going on.

We will find the issues that have the largest impact on you and will break it all down for you. Finally we will make sure you are aware of the latest forecast, especially when it comes to systems that are a couple of days out and pose some uncertainty for us.

This weekend’s East Coast storm is a perfect example of weather we will make sure you’re aware of that probably won’t impact us here.

So today we have two stretches I want to alert you about. The first one arrives tonight and sticks around through Thursday morning as frigid weather moves in.

I have Pittsburgh remaining above 0º both days right now but wind chills could be around -15º. It is going to be VERY cold.

The second (potential) action day is on Friday with around an inch of snow falling.

Snow totals on Friday could go up so we will keep you up to date on that.

For the rest of today, expect temperatures around 20 degrees through 8:00 p.m., then temperatures tumbling overnight.

There will be some spot snow showers here or there through the day thanks to lake effect snow.

