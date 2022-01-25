WINTER WEATHERWinter Weather Advisory for I-80 corridor and Ridges until 7 a.m. Tuesday.
By: Mike Darnay/KDKA-TV

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Steelers have reportedly requested to interview a second candidate to fill the team’s vacancy as the next defensive coordinator.

According to the NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the Steelers have requested to interview Kris Richard, the current defensive backs coach for the New Orleans Saints.

The team is looking for a new defensive coordinator following the retirement of Keith Butler.

Richard served as defensive coordinator with the Seattle Seahawks before coaching as a passing game coordinator/secondary with the Cowboys prior to his arrival in New Orleans.

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON – OCTOBER 25: Secondary coach Kris Richard of the New Orleans Saints reacts during the third quarter against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field on October 25, 2021 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

The Steelers’ request to interview Richard is the second the team has made, seeking to interview New York Giants defensive coordinator Patrick Graham earlier in the week. 

