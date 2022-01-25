JEFFERSON HILLS, Pa. (KDKA) — The superintendent of the West Jefferson Hills School District could be on his way out.

On Tuesday, the school board voted 8 to 1 to not renew the superintendent’s contract.

Dr. Michael Ghilani said the school board told him in December that his contract would not be renewed. But he said he wasn’t given a reason why. Before Tuesday’s meeting, he said the board told him they wanted to continue talks.

Ghilani said he can’t say why this is happening to him. He was hired in 2017 and has had four years of good evaluations.

“This did blindside me,” Ghilani said. “And there have been no discussions up to this point. I hope that can be resolved moving forward, but I wanted to set that record straight.”

“You have a good person in the seat,” parent Peter Doerfler said. “So if it does come time to renew it and you are hesitant to, unless you can guarantee you are going to pull an A, I think continuity works in favor of the whole organization to keep someone on who is really strong.”

“Discussions continue between the board and Dr. Ghilani about what the future might be. And as we mentioned in our statement, all options are still on the table but because of the 150-day stipulation in his contract,” said Jeff Nelson, spokesperson for the district. “the board had to take action tonight with a vote.”

As on Tuesday night’s vote, the superintendent’s contract has not been renewed. His contract is up on June 30, but talks continue.

KDKA-TV tried to talk to school board members, but they were not available.